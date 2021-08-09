V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 144,324 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,910,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 129,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV opened at $73.16 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $74.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

