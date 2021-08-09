V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $104,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of LOUP stock opened at $52.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.83. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $64.33.

