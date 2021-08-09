V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,102 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,182,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,012,000 after purchasing an additional 200,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,870,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,618,000 after purchasing an additional 83,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

NYSE BK opened at $53.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $53.52.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

