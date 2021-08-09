V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Entergy by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,686. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

Entergy stock opened at $106.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

