V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

IBM stock opened at $144.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.88. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $128.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

