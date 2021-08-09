Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Decreased by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 33.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,354,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after acquiring an additional 329,391 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after acquiring an additional 170,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 446.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,269,000 after acquiring an additional 157,003 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,198. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

