Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $138.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.41. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.