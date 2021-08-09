Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Increased by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.2% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $36,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.58. 235,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,943,242. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.