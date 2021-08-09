Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 55,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $298.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

