Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $190,581,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,982,000 after buying an additional 243,758 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after buying an additional 206,785 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after buying an additional 162,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 446,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,720,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $298.87. The company had a trading volume of 18,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,613. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

