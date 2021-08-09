Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after acquiring an additional 264,123 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after acquiring an additional 369,295 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,503,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,982,000 after acquiring an additional 144,610 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.11. The company had a trading volume of 53,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,457. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

