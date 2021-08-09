Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $242.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,175. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $243.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

