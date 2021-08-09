Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after purchasing an additional 342,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,808,000 after acquiring an additional 188,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461,095 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.75. The stock had a trading volume of 93,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,093. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $229.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

