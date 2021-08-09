Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Increased by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 2.1% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $25,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $396,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

VT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.18. 23,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,278. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $105.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.86.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

