Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%. On average, analysts expect Vascular Biogenics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $105.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VBLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

