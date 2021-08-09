Veil Trading Up 3% Over Last Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $523.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,547.44 or 0.99888134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00029886 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $482.37 or 0.01057871 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.91 or 0.00346311 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00368739 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006218 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00071803 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004416 BTC.

About Veil

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

