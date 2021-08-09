VeriCoin Price Up 17.7% This Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0630 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $1,461.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,570.03 or 0.99777459 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00030301 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00069350 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000825 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010799 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,911,450 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

