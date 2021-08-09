Veriti Management LLC Acquires 5,087 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,935 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors stock opened at $55.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.