Veriti Management LLC Acquires 882 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 437.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $419.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $441.12.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

