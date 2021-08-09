Veriti Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 187.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $157.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.51.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.