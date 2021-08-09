Veriti Management LLC Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI opened at $171.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.54.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.