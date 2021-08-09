Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,332 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.0% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,988,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,915 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $195,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,688 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,664 shares of company stock valued at $262,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.24. The company had a trading volume of 164,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,929,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.