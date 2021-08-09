Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $200.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $283.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.