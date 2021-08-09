VerusCoin (VRSC) Market Capitalization Tops $49.94 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $49.94 million and approximately $53,916.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00045650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00140128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00146299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,873.54 or 1.00018857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.67 or 0.00777656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,666,337 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

