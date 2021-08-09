Viant Technology Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 9th (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology’s (NASDAQ:DSP) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 9th. Viant Technology had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. After the expiration of Viant Technology’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

DSP stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $8,776,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at $8,651,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $6,759,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $1,306,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at $875,000. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

