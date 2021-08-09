Vicinity Motor (VEV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.
VEV stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. Vicinity Motor has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $10.92.
Vicinity Motor Company Profile
Read More: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.