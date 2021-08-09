Vicinity Motor (VEV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

VEV stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. Vicinity Motor has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $10.92.

Vicinity Motor Company Profile

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

