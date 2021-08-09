Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 20,000 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $2,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicor alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $3,100,578.66.

On Thursday, July 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 25,349 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $2,885,223.18.

On Monday, July 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,732 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $2,200,315.32.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,788.04.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,467,084.30.

On Friday, June 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.38. The stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,323. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $121.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 105.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VICR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vicor by 1,364.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,418,000 after buying an additional 607,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $17,595,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,233,000 after buying an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 1,065.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 59,208 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Vicor by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 164,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,976,000 after purchasing an additional 53,250 shares during the period. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.