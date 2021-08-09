Vidya (VIDYA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.01 Million

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 9th. Vidya has a market cap of $11.01 million and $3.13 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00052567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.55 or 0.00822408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00103501 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00040339 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,413,515 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

