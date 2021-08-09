Viking Fund Management LLC Has $10.36 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 3.0% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 55,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $114.50. The stock had a trading volume of 171,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,036. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.28. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

