Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 6,000 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for 1.3% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in American Electric Power by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3,461.5% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

AEP stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.37. The stock had a trading volume of 32,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,113. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.77. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.