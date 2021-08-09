Viking Fund Management LLC Raises Stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SHLS stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,111. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.07. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $44.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

