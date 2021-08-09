Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Gap Down to $9.91

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.91, but opened at $9.61. Village Farms International shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 17,317 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $798.31 million, a P/E ratio of 495.75 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 19.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

