Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 993,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,533 shares during the period. Palomar comprises approximately 4.0% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 3.88% of Palomar worth $74,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLMR shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.05. 1,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.43 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.58. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,600 shares of company stock worth $2,228,201 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

