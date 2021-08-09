Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $8.67 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,762 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 75,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 63,908 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 32,332 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 91,104 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,165 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,664 shares of company stock worth $262,615. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.32. The stock had a trading volume of 183,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,929,275. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $229.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

