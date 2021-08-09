Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $96.49 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 5.2% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $96,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.96.

NYSE ROP traded down $4.58 on Monday, hitting $483.38. 1,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,099. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.24. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

