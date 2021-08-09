Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Purchases 5,170 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.1% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 53.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.22. 137,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,706,790. The company has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

