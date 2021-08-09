Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

VIR stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of -1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.52. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,802.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $429,689.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,630 shares of company stock worth $5,459,324. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

