Virtu Financial LLC Invests $111,000 in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,163.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 673,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 652,749 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $12,001,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 57,290 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,872,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 88,869 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EYPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $9.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.44. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.99% and a negative net margin of 106.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

