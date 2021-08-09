Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 69,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.31% of Alterity Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alterity Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 4.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATHE opened at $1.42 on Monday. Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44.

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. It focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

