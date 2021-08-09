Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 194,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 30,037 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 93,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,463 shares during the period. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery sold 83,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $294,032.64. Corporate insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

CIK opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $3.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

