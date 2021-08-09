Virtu Financial LLC Sells 21,657 Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,657 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 9.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 16.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 124.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 31,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Mesoblast stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. Mesoblast Limited has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.40.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MESO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Mesoblast Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.