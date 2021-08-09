Virtu Financial LLC Takes $95,000 Position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 55,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACRX. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $1.24 on Monday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.34.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

