Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report issued on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.41 million.

VPG opened at $36.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $499.21 million, a PE ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,115.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.