Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

VPG opened at $36.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.21 million, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01. Vishay Precision Group has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.41 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 10,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at $192,115.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,201,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

