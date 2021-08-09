VNX Exchange Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. VNX Exchange has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNX Exchange coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VNX Exchange has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00052102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.86 or 0.00814697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00103484 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00039935 BTC.

VNX Exchange Coin Profile

VNXLU is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog . The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX Exchange

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNX Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

