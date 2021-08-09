Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.78. 79,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,776. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.29. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.64%.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

