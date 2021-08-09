Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.770-$2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.77-2.82 EPS.

Shares of VNT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.76. 3,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,420. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 13.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Vontier has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

