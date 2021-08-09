Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71. Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.770-$2.820 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNT. Argus raised Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,420. Vontier has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 13.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.91.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

