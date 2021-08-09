Vortex Defi Hits Market Capitalization of $37,394.53 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $37,394.53 and approximately $9,614.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

