Warburg Research Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) a €840.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €611.89 ($719.87).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €954.00 ($1,122.35) on Thursday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($700.02). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €795.48.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

